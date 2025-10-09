National Guard troops begin arriving in Chicago to help with crime despite governor's opposition

Published by misty severi 9 de octubre, 2025

Hundreds of National Guard troops began arriving in Chicago on Wednesday morning to help with the Trump administration's efforts to reduce violent crime in the Illinois city, despite pushback from the state's governor.

The National Guard deployment consisted of approximately 200 troops from Texas and 300 from the Illinois National Guard, according to U.S. Northern Command. The troops will be stationed in the city for 60 days.

"These forces will protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. Government personnel who are performing federal functions, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property," Northern Command said in a statement.

The troops will be under Northern Command's control



Chicago and Illinois have sued the Trump administration to prevent the deployment of the National Guard and the city and state leaders have furiously condemned federal law enforcement operations in Chicago.

“The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said on Sunday. “This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness.”

