Federal Reserve announces first rate cut of Trump's second term

Published by Just The News 17 de septiembre, 2025

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a 0.25% interest rate cut, marking the first such move since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Chairman Jerome Powell had been hesitant to make such a move, despite public urging from Trump. The move lowered the Fed rate from 4.25% to 4.00%, USA Today reported.

The Fed has not cut rates since late 2024. While the move is a win for Trump, he is unlikely to be satisfied with Powell, whom he has dubbed "too late" Powell due to his hesitance to lower rates.

