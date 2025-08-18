Homeland Security Department slams New York Gov. Hochul for pardon of 'illegal alien killer'

Published by Just The News | charlotte hazard 18 de agosto, 2025

The Homeland Security Department (DHS) criticized New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for pardoning an illegal migrant to keep him from being deported.

"@GovKathyHochul, your shameful secret is out," the DHS wrote in a social media post on X. "Rather than putting New Yorkers first, you’re protecting a criminal illegal alien KILLER with a rap sheet including convictions for manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm."

Hochul pardoned an illegal migrant who was convicted of manslaughter as a teenager, according to a report from The New York Times.

The individual, Somchith Vatthanavong, 52, was pardoned last month by Hochul. Vatthanavong shot a man during a pool hall confrontation in Brooklyn and argued he did it in self-defense, according to published reports.

Supporters of Vatthanavong said Hochul's pardon would keep him from being deported.

"If you are a convicted criminal alien, you should not have the privilege to be in this country," the DHS post continued. "President Trump and @Sec_Noem will continue fighting to protect every American citizen and remove the worst of the worst from our nation."

