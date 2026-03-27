No Kings organizers say they have over 3K demonstrations planned for this weekend

Published by Just The News 27 de marzo, 2026

Organizers of the No Kings" protests say they have planned over 3,000 peaceful " events nationwide this weekend, with a protest in Minneapolis expected to be the movement's flagship event.

Organizers did not indicate how many people they expect to turn out for the events, but expect it to be larger than June and October's protests. Five million Americans protested in major cities last June and seven million protested at "No Kings" rallies in October, according to Axios.

The rally in Minnesota is expected to be the most prominent with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Joan Baez, Jane Fonda and Bruce Springsteen scheduled to speak or perform at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

"America is at an inflection point. Our communities are hurting. People are afraid, and they can't afford basic necessities," American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten said in a statement. "It's time the administration listened and helped them build a better life rather than stoking hate and fear."

Protests are expected to occur in major cities such as Chicago, New Orleans and Charlotte, North Carolina, along with more rural and conservative areas in states like Florida, Kansas and Pennsylvania.

© Just The News.