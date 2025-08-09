Texas Dems file rebuttal in redistricting case, rejecting allegations they abandoned their posts

Published by Just The News / Misty Severi 9 de agosto, 2025

Democratic Texas state lawmakers on Friday filed a rebuttal to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's bid to oust them from office, arguing the governor's plan to remove them would violate the Texas Constitution.

Abbott filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Tuesday, asking it to remove state Rep. Gene Wu from office, along with other Democrats after they fled the state to block the chamber from advancing its redistricting bill.

The governor has argued that the members' actions constitute abandoning their offices.

Wu argued in the court filing that his actions and the actions of his fellow party members were not abandonment, but rather affirmed their devotion to their responsibilities and constituents instead.

“When in the course of legislative proceedings, the act of the majority is so shocking of the conscience, it is the duty of the legislator to not, with ease, render his body a means to the end,” Wu’s attorneys wrote.

Wu also argued that the governor evaded lower courts by filing the case directly to the state Supreme Court, and that only the state legislature can remove lawmakers from their posts and not the courts, per Politico.

The state Democrat additionally said he planned to invoke his right to a jury trial and that the governor's accusations were based on hearsay instead of facts.

“If Representative Wu is to stand trial, he should do so on evidence, yet the Governor bases his petition on hearsay,” the lawyers said.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.

© Just The News