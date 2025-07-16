Rep. Thomas Massie to introduce discharge petition to force House to vote on releasing Epstein files

Congressman Thomas Massie, R-Ky., announced Tuesday that he was introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the House to release the files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes. Americans were promised justice and transparency," Massie wrote on the social media platform X. "We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on releasing the COMPLETE files."

Massie said that he would be able to start collecting signatures for the petition in a week.

"A discharge petition is a procedural tool for bypassing leadership," Massie wrote in another post. "In 7 days we can start collecting signatures. At 218 signatures, the House must vote on our bill requiring a full release of the Epstein files. If your Representative won’t sign the discharge petition, ask why."

The Trump administration has received backlash for how it has handled the files related to Epstein. Last week it was reported that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi got into an argument over the matter, resulting in Bongino considering leaving the FBI.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. also called for more transparency on the matter Tuesday.

Epstein died in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

President Donald Trump blasted Massie earlier this month for his opposition to the "big, beautiful bill" and pledged to see that he is "history" come the next election.

