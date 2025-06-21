Trump toys with firing Jerome Powell after Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady

President Donald Trump on Friday floated firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell again after the Fed opted to keep interest rates steady earlier this week, despite falling inflation.

Trump has not been shy about his criticism of the chairman, whose term does not end until 2026, blasting him on Thursday as "too late," and accused him of costing the U.S. "hundreds of billions of dollars." Powell has urged the country to be patient.

The president claimed Powell, who he appointed to the role in 2017, was a “numbskull,” a “dumb guy,” and "an obvious Trump Hater," who should be saving the U.S. "up to $1 trillion a year."

"I fully understand that my strong criticism of him makes it more difficult for him to do what he should be doing, lowering Rates, but I’ve tried it all different ways. I’ve been nice, I’ve been neutral, and I’ve been nasty, and nice and neutral didn’t work," he wrote in a post to Truth Social.

"We have virtually no Inflation, our economy is doing really well, and will soon be doing, with the tremendous Tariff Income coming in, and Factories being built all over the Country, better than it has ever done before," Trump added.

Trump claimed the United States should be at the top of a list that showed how the U.S.'s central bank rate compared to other nations, instead of the bottom.

"I don’t know why the Board doesn’t override this Total and Complete Moron," Trump wrote. "Maybe, just maybe, I’ll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly."

The comment comes after Trump said that he would not fire Powell in April and Powell said in November that he would refuse to step down if the president asked.

