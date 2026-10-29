A study warns of the presence of thousands of microplastic particles in tea bags

A study published this month in the scientific journal npj Science of Food warned about the release of microplastics and chemicals during the preparation of tea using tea bags that contain plastic. The researchers noted that contact with hot water can turn these wrappers into a source of contamination for the beverage.

To conduct the analysis, as reported by The New York Post, scientists compared infusions from 14 brands that use plastic tea bags with 14 others prepared with loose-leaf tea. Each sample was allowed to steep for three minutes at a temperature of 203 degrees Fahrenheit.

The results showed that tea brewed from plastic tea bags released between 555 and 2,498 microplastic particles per cup, while teas made with loose leaves released between 0.3 and 2.4 particles.

The researchers identified the particles in the plastic bags as polyamide fibers, a material used in their manufacture. In the samples of loose-leaf tea, they found a combination of materials that, according to the study, could have come from environmental contamination or processing.

Chemicals that may affect the endocrine system have been detected

In addition to counting microplastics, the scientists analyzed the presence of bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, substances linked to endocrine disruption.

The study detected BPA and several phthalates in herbal teas prepared using plastic tea bags. Although the concentrations were within the safety limits used as a reference, the researchers cautioned that these thresholds might not fully reflect the potential risks.

The authors specifically highlighted exposure to BPA, whose estimated intake could reach 21.7% of European safety limits. For this reason, they emphasized the importance of assessing the potential effects on vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women and children.

BPA has been linked to disruptions in endocrine function and fetal development, as well as to problems with children's physical and behavioral development. Phthalates have also been linked to hormonal disruptions and potential health risks.

However, the study's results do not prove that drinking tea brewed with plastic tea bags directly causes illness. The researchers cautioned that adhering to safety limits does not necessarily imply the complete absence of risk.