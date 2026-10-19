Melania Trump promotes new women's health initiatives on World Breast Cancer Day

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, unveiled a new White House initiative on Monday, October 19, to promote women's health, coinciding with World Breast Cancer Day.

During an event held at the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a task force dedicated to women's health and mandating the creation of a new specialized division within the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"This is a transformative moment for women in the United States," Melania Trump said during the presentation, as reported by Just the News.

The initiative, called Advancing Women's Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life, aims to strengthen scientific research, accelerate the development of treatments, and improve the prevention and diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, endometriosis, osteoporosis and Alzheimer's.

The new task force will be led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who recently completed treatment for breast cancer.

The order also sets a 90-day deadline to create the new women's health division within the NIH. Among its priorities are expanding women's participation in clinical trials, promoting new medical technologies, and facilitating access to treatments.

The announcement coincides with a day dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, a disease that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), caused approximately 694,000 deaths and 2.4 million new diagnoses among women worldwide in 2024.

The WHO emphasizes the importance of early detection and timely access to treatments to reduce mortality. October is internationally dedicated to raising awareness about this disease.

As part of the new strategy, Melania Trump also advocated for the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate medical discoveries, increase the availability of treatments and improve their affordability.

The executive order replaces previous women's health research initiatives launched during the Joe Biden administration. Although it establishes new coordination structures, it does not specify an additional budget allocation for its implementation.