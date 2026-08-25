Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, dies at 80: The voice behind 'I Will Always Love You' and more than 3,000 songs falls silent

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de agosto, 2026

Country music legend Dolly Parton died Tuesday at the age of 80, her family confirmed. The artist, who rose from poverty in Tennessee to become a global icon, leaves behind a legacy spanning more than six decades, marked by timeless songs and an influence that transcended genres and borders.

"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus," said her nephew Bryan Seaver in a video posted on social media. He noted that the singer "opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life." "By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history," he added.

The family did not disclose the cause of death. Parton had spoken in recent months about health issues. In May, she canceled a series of concerts in Las Vegas due to medical concerns. In videos posted on her social media, she explained that treatment for an unspecified illness was going well, but that she still didn't feel ready to take the stage. Her husband, Carl Dean, passed away last year.