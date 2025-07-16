'Severance' leads Emmy race with 27 nominations

The cast and management of the series 'Severance,' during the premiere Cordon Press .

Published by Virginia Martínez 16 de julio, 2025

(AFP) Apple TV+'s sci-fi workplace drama "Severance" leads the Emmy Awards race with 27 nominations at what’s often dubbed the "Oscars of television."

HBO’s "The Penguin" followed with 24 nominations, while "The Studio" and "The White Lotus" each earned 23, the Television Academy announced Tuesday during a live broadcast unveiling the nominees for the September 14 gala.

In the drama category, "Severance"—which explores the radical idea of separating personal life from work—is expected to be a strong contender in the acting races.

Leads Adam Scott and Britt Lower are nominated for best actor and actress, respectively, while Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and John Turturro are also in the running for acting honors.

HBO|Max's hit "The White Lotus," which chronicles the highs and lows of a group of vacationers at a luxury resort in Thailand, is also competing in the drama category, with its ensemble cast strongly represented in the supporting acting nominations.

"The Pitt," the fast-paced show that explores the daily life of a medical team at a Pittsburgh hospital, enters the competition with 13 nominations—including best drama series and best actor for its lead, Noah Wyle.

The Studio, an Apple TV+ comedy that offers a sharp critique of the entertainment world, distinguished itself with 23 nominations in the genre.

The show also earned acting nominations, led by its star, writer, and director Seth Rogen, along with Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara, both competing for best supporting actress.

"Adolescence," the acclaimed Netflix drama about a family grappling with a murder accusation against their teenage son, secured a spot in the race for best miniseries.

Its producer and star, Stephen Graham, is nominated for best actor in a miniseries, while newcomer Owen Cooper vies for a supporting actor nod.