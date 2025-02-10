'A history of protection': this is how the Secret Service's long-awaited Super Bowl ad went

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

During the LIX Super Bowl celebration, the Secret Service aired a hard-hitting ad directed by Michael Bay that featured iconic scenes from U.S. history, including the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The ad was titled A History of Protection and runs through various episodes and protagonists in the country's history, from Lincoln to Reagan to JFK to Donald Trump himself. All were targets of attacks and all were protected by the Secret Service.

'For 160 years, our agency has been a witness to history; and since 1901 we've protected the most important people and events, including #SuperBowlLIX' the agency posted on X.

The Secret Service's unusual video aired at the Super Bowl

The Secret Service posted on numerous networks this surprising ad, directed by the famed Michael Bay, driver of some of the most relevant action films of recent years. The Secret Service called on the public to enlist in its ranks to "operate behind the scenes of history"

'Since 1865, our agency has operated behind the scenes of history, safeguarding our Nation's leaders and protecting the integrity of our democracy. As a cornerstone of the greatest country in the world, we take immense pride in recruiting the best and brightest minds—exceptional individuals who drive our dual mission of protection and complex investigations with unwavering dedication and excellence.



For the first time in history, a sitting United States President participated in America’s pastime at Super Bowl LIX. This historic event required the coordinated efforts of hundreds of Secret Service Special Agents, Uniformed Division Officers and mission support teams, working alongside state and local partners to ensure the highest level of safety and security before, during and after the game. Their dedication and expertise exemplify our unwavering commitment to protecting our Nation's leaders and the American people at all times.



The job is tough and the stakes are high, but if you have the drive, there’s nothing more rewarding.'

Watch the video 'A history of Protection' here: