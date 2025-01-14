Bad Bunny 'shakes' the New York subway with the promotion of 'DtMF'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

He didn't utter the "yo soy un pitcher, yo soy un pitcher, hey" or the "tití me preguntó si tengo muchas novias, muchas novias," but he did sing his new verses in a somewhat unusual venue. Bad Bunny surprised passengers on the New York subway to promote his latest album, I Should Have Thrown More Pictures (DtMF), performing some of his new songs, including 'Nuevayol,' with which he pays homage to the Big Apple.

Accompanied by host and comedian Jimmy Fallon -and some musicians-, both appeared in costume in hippy attire in the subway and began performing the Backstreet Boys' hit 'I Want It That Way.' But, within seconds, they stopped their performance, stripped off their clothes, gave themselves away and Bad Bunny began singing his new hits, gathering a large group of commuters around him who danced and cheered him on.

In Debí tirar más fotos (DtMF)-which is already sweeping the major streaming platforms- Bad Bunny pays tribute to his origins and to Puerto Rico, his native country. His new repertoire includes 17 songs and collaborations with compatriots such as Omar Courtz and Rainao.

New tour

To perform his new songs and some of his past hits - such as 'Yonaguni,' 'Ojitos lindos,' 'Dakití' and 'Tití me preguntó,' Bad Bunny announced a new tour of his country, with 21 concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

In addition, the Puerto Rican artist promised that he will travel to other countries he has not visited in a long time -such as Spain, United Kingdom and Italy- and to others he has never been to -such as Brazil and Japan-, as well as others in which he has more recently performed -such as Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico-.