Ellen DeGeneres keeps her promise and flees to Great Britain after Trump's victory

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Celebrities who supported Kamala Harris in the presidential election are already packing their bags and moving out of the United States in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's win.

The first of the celebrities to do so is comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who, along with her partner Portia de Rossi, left the country allegedly to "never return," according to a report by media outlet 'TheWrap.'

According to the report, the couple moved to a rural area of England, putting their property in Montecito, California, up for sale, according to a person close to the former TV host who claimed that the election of Donald Trump was the comedian's main motivation for leaving her country.

TMZ corroborated the news of the move, initially reported by TheWrap, and noted with a tone of derision that DeGeneres became the first celebrity to make good on her promise to leave the United States after the Republican victory.

By this date, DeGeneres was already settled in the Cotswolds, a rural area in south-central England, according to the source cited by TheWrap. Apparently, the property had already been bought before the election, but Trump's victory caused the couple to flee the United States.

Also, DeGeneres' Montecito mansion, located about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles, is already privately listed or will soon be listed for sale, the media outlet reported.

DeGeneres' move would also be a fresh start for the comedian, who fell out of favor after it was revealed that, under her leadership, there was a toxic work environment on her "Ellen" show in 2022.

Since then, the comedian complained that she was completely shut out of showbiz, especially on "Four Your Approval," a Netflix-produced stand-up special in which she shared details about how she has spent her time following the end of "Ellen."