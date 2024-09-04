Fraudster Anna Delvey will be a contestant on the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" announced Wednesday the contestants who will showcase their dancing skills in the show's 33rd season, surprising fans of the competition by announcing that one of the contestants will be none other than Russian con woman Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin.

The news was unveiled her future dance partner, one of the show's regular members, Ezra Sosa, who posted on his Instagram account that he was chosen to accompany Delvey during the competition. It will premiere on ABC and Disney Plus on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Defined by the show as "notorious ankle bracelet fashionista," Delvey's promotional image in the show shows her precisely with the accessory.

This accessory, however, would theoretically not allow Delvey to participate in the show, which is taped in Los Angeles. Per the AP, the Russian fraudster's previous agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement required her to be anywhere in the five boroughs of New York City and prevents her from being more than 70 miles from her primary home.

This would prove incompatible with filming the show, unless her house arrest conditions have changed and have not been disclosed to the public, as all indications seem to suggest.

From 'Inventing Anna' to 'Dancing with the Stars': The curious twist in Anna Delvey's life

Her participation in "Dancing with the Stars" is just one more step in the fame that Delvey craved so much when she began her life as a con woman.

First came the 2022 Netflix miniseries, "Inventing Anna," which put the young Russian woman back in the spotlight.

A year later, Delvey announced the arrival of her podcast "The Anna Delvey Show." Filmed in the East Village apartment where she was serving her house arrest, she talked about topics such as "art, politics, fashion, music, tech, film, law and finance," according to the description of the podcast.

A few months later, Anna Delvey announced the development of her reality show, "Delvey's Dinner Club," in which viewers could see the young Russian woman dining and chatting with different figures from music, film, theater and show business.

It was quite a change to what it seemed Anna Delvey was destined for in 2017. That was the year that U.S. authorities arrested her after she had been pretending for years to be a German millionaire raising funds to open a social club.

Her life didn't seem to improve in 2019, when she was convicted on charges of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services and sent to prison.

In 2021, after serving her minimum sentence, she was released but, shortly thereafter, she was detained again for extending her stay in the country outside the limits of her visa, charges that she still continues to face and for which she may even be deported.

In the meantime, the young con artist continues with her life and becoming a celebrity, always wearing her ankle monitor, which has gradually become part of her new identity.