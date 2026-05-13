Appeals court blocks $83 million to E. Jean Carroll amid Trump appeal

Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York AFP

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 13 de mayo, 2026

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals this week temporarily blocked an $83 million dollar payment that President Donald Trump owed to E. Jean Carroll in her defamation case while the Supreme Court mulls intervening.

The court order granted Trump's request for a stay, provided he increase his bond by nearly $7.5 million.

Carroll, in 2019, accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman's dressing room some time in the 1990s. She brought separate legal claims for defamation over his denials while in office and after leaving.

She secured a jury verdict and award of damages in both cases. Trump still denies her claims and has challenged both decisions. It remains unclear whether the Supreme Court will decide to intervene in the matter.

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