On the eve of Black Friday, Amazon warned that the sensitive information of 300 million users is at risk from cyberattacks

Published by Israel Duro 26 de noviembre, 2025

With engines at full throttle for Black Friday on Friday, November 28, with many stores already in the midst of aggressive discount campaigns, Amazon has warned that the sensitive information of more than 300 million users is at risk from cybercriminal attacks.

Amazon warns that these dates pose a special risk for its more than 310 million customers, since the huge volume of purchases generated by the great deals make it a privileged target for fraudsters, hackers and other cybercriminals.

For this reason, Bezos' company has issued a serious warning that all users should be very aware of to avoid these or any type of attack, especially after the detection of new types of scams that uses a phishing process that involves browser notifications and the Matrix Push criminal platform.

In its email, Amazon warned about the following attacks:

Fake messages about deliveries or account problems.

Third-party advertisements, including those on social networks, offering unbelievable deals.

Messages sent through unofficial channels requesting account or payment information.

Same as above, but through unknown links.

Unsolicited phone calls for technical assistance.

Against this, the tech and retail giant, recommends:

Use only the mobile app or Amazon's website for customer service, account changes, shipment tracking and refunds.

Set up two-time authentication when available for your online accounts to help prevent unauthorized access to your accounts.

Use an access key. It's a more secure way to log in than passwords and works with the same face, fingerprint or PIN you already use to unlock your device.

Remember that Amazon will never ask you to make payments or provide payment information over the phone, nor will it send emails asking customers to verify their account credentials. stay safe!

These are tips that really should be used year-round, but technological advances in cybercrime make them more necessary now than ever, and be especially cautious to avoid scams. Amazon left more tips on phishing attacks which you can check out here.