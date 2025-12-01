Black Friday 2025: online shopping spending skyrocketed, far exceeding last year's spending

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de diciembre, 2025

Online shopping on Black Friday surpassed last year's data. Transactions through e-commerce websites increased by $1 billion, a year-over-year increase of nearly 9.5%.

According to the market study prepared by Adobe Analytics, which extracts data from more than one billion retailer websites, online sales during the last Black Friday reached $11.8 billion.

On Black Friday 2024, consumers spent $10.4 billion on online shopping.

For Adobe, the key to this increase lies in the convenience that e-commerce gives for customers and in the number of offers available online, which is usually greater than in physical retail.

"The record spending yesterday shows that Black Friday has cemented its role as a major e-commerce moment, as more shoppers opt to stay home and take advantage of deals," Adobe explained.

Another aspect that stands out is the ease with which consumers can compare prices when shopping from home or elsewhere, through an electronic device and without the need to go to a physical store.

Among the most purchased products are electronics, whether cell phones, computers or video games, toys and clothing.