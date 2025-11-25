Retail sales rose 0.2% in September

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de noviembre, 2025

Retail sales increased by 0.2% in September compared with the previous month. The data are from a report by the Commerce Department. The figures showed that retail sales in September increased by 4.3% from a year earlier.

As such, retail sales in the country grew at a slower pace than anticipated in September.

Sales at vehicle and parts dealers fell in September, while those at food and beverage stores also declined.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed that producer prices—a measure of inflation—rose in line with expectations, up 0.3% in September over August.

But that increase was driven by a 0.9% jump in the price of goods, a data point that accounts for higher costs for businesses.