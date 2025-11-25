Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Retail sales rose 0.2% in September

Sales increased 0.2% compared to the previous month. The data is from a Commerce Department report.

Grocery store in New York/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Grocery store in New York/ TIMOTHY A. CLARYAFP

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Retail sales increased by 0.2% in September compared with the previous month. The data are from a report by the Commerce Department. The figures showed that retail sales in September increased by 4.3% from a year earlier.

As such, retail sales in the country grew at a slower pace than anticipated in September.

Sales at vehicle and parts dealers fell in September, while those at food and beverage stores also declined.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed that producer prices—a measure of inflation—rose in line with expectations, up 0.3% in September over August.

But that increase was driven by a 0.9% jump in the price of goods, a data point that accounts for higher costs for businesses.

Report delayed by government shutdown

Both reports released Tuesday were delayed due to a record government shutdown between October and mid-November that halted the release of various economic data markers, ranging from inflation to employment figures.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking