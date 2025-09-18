Nvidia to invest $5 billion in Intel

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de septiembre, 2025

Microchip giant Nvidia will invest $5 billion in its competitor Intel in joint projects. The information was confirmed by the two companies in a statement Thursday.

The agreement determines that the firms will develop products for data centers and PCs, in a context of great demandfor high-performance chips due to the boom in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia's chips known as GPUs are in high demand from tech giants buildingdata centers for artificial intelligence applications.

"This landmark collaboration tightly integrates NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel's CPUs and vast x86 ecosystem - a merger of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.