Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de septiembre, 2025

Inflation stood at 2.9% in August, its highest level since January, according to official data released Thursday. However, analysts believe this is unlikely to prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) rebounded to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July in the year-over-year measure, according to the Labor Department. The figure was in line with analysts' expectations, while the effects of the tariffs have not had the impact that experts expected.

According to the Office of Labor Statistics, at the monthly rate, the CPI rose by 0.4%, up from 0.2% in July and above forecasts of 0.3%.

The housing index rose by 0.4% and exerted the most upward pressure. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, held steady at 3.1%, unchanged from July and the February peak, while the underlying CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month, matching July's pace and market forecasts.