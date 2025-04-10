Europe and Asia close in the positive after the reduction in tariffs announced by Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de abril, 2025

The main European stock markets closed higher on Thursday. The respite for the old continent's stock markets comes after Donald Trump applied a cut in tariffs set for imports, reducing them to 10%.

The five main European indexes made gains in the last day. The biggest increase was the FTSE MIB (Milan, Italy), which closed up +4.73%.

Both the IBEX 35 (Madrid, Spain) and the DAX 40 (Frankfurt, Germany) came close to the FTSE MIB's gain, with +4.6% and +4.53%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CAC 40 (Paris, France) ended the day up +3.83%. The FTSE 100 (London, United Kingdom) closed with +3.04%.

On Wednesday, Trump announced tariff relief to more than 75 countries, basing his decision on the fact that the beneficiaries avoided "retaliating". Although, for example, the European Union (E.U.) announced countermeasures, it ended up suspending them.

The rebate did not apply to China, after the communist regime has made the decision to confront the United States with countermeasures in the form of tariffs. The Trump administration's latest response has been to raise its levies on Chinese imports to 145%.

Asia closes with gains

In better numbers closed the main Asian markets. The Nikkei (Tokyo, Japan) ended the day up +9.12%, while the Kospi (Seoul, South Korea) gained +6.6%. The Taipei Stock Exchange (Taiwan) soared +9.25%.

Wall Street opens lower

The New York Stock Exchange opened lower on Thursday, a day after the record high increases recorded after Trump's announcement of a pause on tariffs. In early trading, the Dow Jones index retreated 1.64%, the Nasdaq lost 2.71% and the broader S&P 500 was down 2.11%.