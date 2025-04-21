Wall Street opens lower on Easter Monday

Published by Virginia Martínez 21 de abril, 2025

The New York Stock Exchange opened lower on Monday. After the opening bell, the main index, the Dow Jones industrial index, was down 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.43% and the broader S&P 500 main investor benchmark lost 0.98%.

The numbers come amid tensions between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Republican branded Powell as "Mr. Too Late" and insisted that interest rates must be lowered:

"Powell has always been 'To Late,' [sic] except when it came to the Election period when he lowered in order to help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala, get elected. How did that work out?" wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.

Similarly, it emerged that the dollar lost value against major currencies and gold posted a sharp rise.

"Gold miners were higher in premarket trading, with Newmont, up 2.8% rising 2.8% and U.S.-listed shares of Barrick Gold up 3.6%," explained Reuters.

Meanwhile, on Friday, after a volatile session, Wall Street ended with mixed results: the Down Jones lost 1.33%, the Nasdaq gave up 0.13% and the S&P 500 rose 0.13%.