Trump releases list of "tariff traps" he warns could compromise trade relations with the U.S.

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de abril, 2025

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump published a post on his Truth Social account listing what he described as examples of “non-tariff cheating” — a clear message signaling the types of trade practices his administration views as potential deal-breakers in relations with the North American country. According to the Republican leader, these include:

Currency manipulation VATs which act as tariffs and export subsidies Dumping below cost Export subsidies and other government subsidies Protective agricultural standards (e.g., no genetically engineered corn in EU) Protective technical standards (Japan’s bowling ball test) Counterfeiting, piracy, and IP theft (over $1 trillion a year) Transshipping to evade tariffs

The warning issued by the U.S. President comes as numerous media outlets and economists suggest that trade negotiations between the United States and China are hanging by a thread. Despite the uncertainty, Trump has remained optimistic, assuring that a tariff agreement between the two economic superpowers will materialize soon. He also noted that the Chinese regime “has communicated on several occasions” behind the scenes.

Message against the Democrats and Biden

The president’s comments on what he described as “non-tariff traps” were part of a broader Easter message, in which he not only praised the Christian faith as the driving force of the nation but also took aim at Democratic leaders. “Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well-known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters back into our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

In a similar message, Trump also lashed out at former President Joe Biden, accusing the Democratic leader of opening the border to criminal immigrants. "Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America," Trump wrote.