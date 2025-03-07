Workers at the Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan. AFP

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de marzo, 2025

The Labor Department report revealed that the country created fewer jobs than analysts expected in February and the unemployment rate rose slightly, to 4.1% (up from 4% in January).

151,000 jobs were created last month, more than in January (125,000), but slightly less than analysts expected (about 170,000), according to the consensus released by MarketWatch.

As of February 2024, the country had created 222,000 jobs.

However, the current figures are enough to sustain employment strength.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Friday that the private sector is driving hiring, responsible for nearly 93% of job growth in February.

"This is great news for American workers and families," Leavitt said.

Similarly, the White House argued that the jobs report shows manufacturing is recovering." "The country gained 10 percent," Leavitt said.

"The country gained 10,000 manufacturing jobs in President Trump’s first full month in office — a swift turnaround after losing an average of 9,000 manufacturing jobs per month, or 111,000 total, in the final year of the Biden administration," a White House statement said.

In that regard, the press secretary insisted that "one month under President Trump, the American economy is soaring back to greatness after the economic calamity left by Joe Biden."