A Week of Action, A Future of Opportunity for Hispanics

4 de febrero, 2025

President Donald J. Trump has been in office for just one week, and he has already accomplished more for the American people—especially the Hispanic community—than Joe Biden did in four years. While Biden spent his term opening the border, crippling the economy, and pushing socialist policies that hurt working families, Trump wasted no time in putting America First again.

Hispanics turned out in record numbers for Trump in 2024, giving him an unprecedented 46% of the Latino vote, the highest level of support ever for a Republican presidential candidate. His success with the Hispanic community reflects what we already know: Latinos believe in faith, family, freedom, and hard work. We support strong borders, safe communities, and economic opportunity—values that Trump has championed since day one. Now, just days into his second term, he is proving why Latinos trust him to restore the American Dream.

Biden’s border crisis endangered all Americans, but no community was more affected than Hispanics. Under Biden, violent gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13 infiltrated cities, while Mexican drug cartels turned every major U.S. town into a distribution hub for deadly fentanyl. Hispanics saw firsthand how his open-border policies empowered criminals, threatened their families, and devastated their neighborhoods.

President Trump moved immediately to shut it down. He reinstated Remain in Mexico, ensuring that migrants seeking asylum wait outside the U.S., instead of being released into American communities. He launched an aggressive deportation plan led by Border Czar Tom Homan, removing thousands of criminal illegal aliens and violent offenders within days. With fentanyl now the leading cause of death for young Americans—disproportionately affecting Hispanics—Trump also unleashed federal agencies to crack down on drug smuggling and cartel operations at the border. Unlike Democrats, who coddle criminals and undermine law enforcement, Trump is standing with law-abiding families.

Biden’s economy was just as disastrous. Inflation soared, wages stagnated, and Hispanic-owned small businesses—many of them family-run—faced higher taxes, labor shortages, and record-high interest rates. Energy prices skyrocketed, forcing working-class Hispanics to pay more for gas, groceries, and housing while Washington elites sent billions of taxpayer dollars overseas.

President Trump will also bring prosperity back to the American people. His administration has begun cutting job-killing regulations that suffocated Hispanic businesses, paving the way for a revival of entrepreneurship. He is working with Congress to cut taxes and slash government spending, allowing Hispanic families to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. And, Trump will restore energy independence by reversing Biden’s anti-American policies, lowering gas prices, and reducing everyday costs for working families. Under his first presidency, Hispanic unemployment hit a historic low of 3.9%, wages surged, and Latino homeownership increased at record levels. That economic success will soon return.

Hispanics in the U.S. are about the rule of law. Many came here legally, worked hard, and built strong communities. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris betrayed legal immigrants by allowing the border to spiral out of control, giving illegal migrants taxpayer-funded benefits while hard-working Hispanic citizens struggled.

Trump is fixing the mess. He is finishing the border wall, ending sanctuary city policies, and prioritizing legal immigrants—those who followed the rules, contribute to society, and embody the American Dream. The left loves to paint border security as “anti-immigrant,” but no one understands the real dangers of open borders more than Latino families who live near crime-infested areas controlled by cartels and human traffickers. Trump is making sure our communities are safe, secure, and thriving.

Latinos are now at the heart of the America First movement. The fact that 46% of Hispanics voted for Trump in 2024 is proof that we reject the radical left’s failed policies. Joe Biden and the Democrats gave us crime, inflation, and open-border chaos. We rejected those failures in 2024, and now, under President Trump, we are taking back our future.

One week into his second term, Trump has already done more for Hispanics than Biden did in four years. Leadership matters. Action matters. The American Dream is back, and with President Trump in the White House, Latinos have a champion who will always put us and America First. The future is bright, and nothing can stop us now.