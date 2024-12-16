Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO meet at the president-elect's Florida home to unveil plan for $100 billion US investment

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump and the CEO of Japanese technology investment company SoftBank, Masayoshi Son, met at the president-elect's Florida residence to finalize and unveil the ambitious $100 billion investment plan aimed at projects related to artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure.

This project expects to create at least 100,000 new jobs in the United States over the next four years. Masayoshi Son confirmed the project and said the Republican's victory had "greatly increased" his confidence in the US economy.

Second collaboration between Trump and SoftBank

This is not the first collaboration between Trump and SoftBank. In 2016, after Trump's first election victory, Son promised a $50 billion investment in the country, aimed at creating 50,000 jobs (the specific outcome of the plan is not known).

Masayoshi Son is not alone in adding to the business enthusiasm in the wake of Trump's election. Big names in tech, including Amazon, Meta and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have announced contributions to the president-elect's inaugural fund. These signs of support suggest that the Trump Administration is looking to prominently position itself for technological innovation and economic growth in its second term.

Trump's second term: improving the economy

Trump's second term is tied directly to economic growth. The president-elect promised that he will grant major benefits to companies that decide to invest, at a minimum, $1 billion into the country.

"Any person or company that invests $1 billion or more in the United States of America will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but not limited to, all environmental approvals. Get ready to rock!" wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Trump's purpose is to entice companies - mainly, foreign ones - to invest on US soil, despite the fact that, in recent months, there has been a slight increase in investments by companies from countries such as France - Hermès, LVMH, Kering and L'Oréal are some examples.