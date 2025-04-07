What you should know about USPS changes to mail delivery that take effect in April

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de abril, 2025

In April, changes will be implemented at the Postal Service that will affect millions of users across the country. These measures seek to improve efficiency and reduce costs, but some people could receive some mail more slowly.

Although parts of the plan have already been put in place, the second phase will not be launched until later this year.

According to information released by USPS, the changes will save the organization $36 billion over a decade.

Confirmed changes to USPS mail delivery and services

Some post offices could have delivery times extended by one day. The information provided did not indicate which ones might expect mail delivery delays due to changes in regional transportation schedules.

With the new approach, while most mail will retain the same standard of service, some will have a faster turnaround and some will have a slightly slower turnaround. For First-Class Mail, the current standard day range of 1 to 5 days remains unchanged, while day ranges for integrated marketing mail, periodicals, and parcel services are being shortened.

All mail will benefit from more reliable service, according to a USPS press release.

Service standards will also be "refined" for parcel services, USPS ground advantage, and express priority mail. The national service already has an online map that allows customers to see how long it takes to deliver mail from one ZIP code to another.

The next changes will take effect July 1.

A cut of 10,000 USPS workers

Last March, then-U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reported an agreement with the Department of Government Efficiency, advised by Elon Musk.

The department had been exempt from DOGE cuts, but DeJoy reportedly told Congress in a letter that USPS would cut 10,000 jobs during April through a voluntary early retirement program.

The reduction plan was announced in January and is different from the early retirement offer announced for most civilian federal employees. According to a press release from the American Postal Workers Union (ASUW), workers who opt to retire early can receive a one-time incentive of $15,000, distributed in two parts.

The text said the agreement with DOGE and the General Services Administration would help "identify and achieve greater efficiencies."

Losses in the millions in scale

Pew Research Centers asserted that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is the second most popular federal agency: 72% of Americans support it. The National Park Service edged it out with 76% approval. NASA came in third with 67%.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), the organization relies on the sale of stamps and postage, as well as its products and services, to fund its operations and generally receives no taxpayer funds to cover its operating expenses. It is independent and aims to be self-financing.

The service delivers to 163 million addresses nationwide and employs 530,000 workers.

It lost $9.5 billion in 2024. USPS is expected to lose another $6.9 billion by 2025, according to Government Executive reports.

Will Trump merge the USPS?

Trump aims to make it turn a profit and has floated the idea of merging it with the Department of Commerce. This would end the independence of the USPS and put it under his administration.

The Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, has suggested that postal workers could perform the U.S. census and handle tasks performed by Social Security employees as cost-cutting measures.

According to a report in Newsweek, if the merger goes through, it could lead to office closures, slower deliveries, increased costs and staff layoffs. In addition, it could hit rural areas the hardest.

Postal workers demonstrated after this information came out.

The Postal Reorganization Act of 1970 made the Postal Service an independent agency under the executive branch. The USPS is headed by a Board of Governors appointed by the president and approved by Congress.