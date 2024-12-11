Trump will give big benefits to companies investing more than $1 billion

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump pledged to offer significant benefits to companies that invest at least $1 billion in the country. This initiative is part of his plan to revive an economy weakened by the policies of the Biden administration.

"Any person or company investing $1 billion or more in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. Get ready to rock!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The move was celebrated by prominent members of the Republican president’s cabinet, including figures like Elon Musk. "This is incredible," said the tech tycoon and co-director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump's goal is to attract companies, primarily foreign ones, to invest in the U.S., despite a recent uptick in investments from countries like France. Notable examples include companies such as Hermès, LVMH, Kering, and L'Oréal.

This promise comes as Trump pushes forward with legislation aimed at advancing natural gas export projects and oil drilling.

Alongside this initiative, Trump is considering other measures to improve the economy, such as reducing regulations on companies, lowering taxes, and boosting domestic industry.