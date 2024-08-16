Kamalanomics: Just like Bidenomics, but looking to copy Trump and Vance

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 16 de agosto, 2024

Kamala Harris has done it again. She not only assures that if she wins the election there will be no taxes on tips (an iconic measure of former President Trump), but now her economic plan includes a tax credit of $6,000 for families in the first year of a child's life (a measure similar to that of Trump's vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance).

These measures, along with increased housing construction and a ban on higher grocery prices, are some of the proposals that make up her otherwise leftist economic plan.

Some Harris measures



Harris' economic plan could become the central pillar of her presidential bid in 2024. But as they were made official, they are being criticized by many.

Regarding price controls, the Harris campaign, shortly after announcing the policy proposal, stated, "There’s a big difference between fair pricing in competitive markets, and excessive prices unrelated to the costs of doing business." However, Republican economists have criticized the measure, calling it "Marxist" and "lunatic behavior."

The plan also calls for strengthening the Child Tax Credit (CTC). This would allow "$6,000 in total tax relief for middle- and low-income families" for the first year of their child's life (this measure had previously been mentioned by the nation's vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance).

It also includes the construction of 3 million new homes over the next four years, along with what she described as the "first-ever" tax incentive for buyers. This seeks to provide $25,000 in down payment assistance, along with a tax credit for first-time homebuyers.

Not to mention eliminating taxes on tips, an iconic measure from former President Trump's campaign.

Biden says it will be similar to his economic agenda

President Joe Biden said, responding to a reporter's question, that Kamala Harris would not deviate from his economic policies.

Fox's Peter Doocy, asked Biden, "How much does it bother you that Vice President Harris may soon, for political reasons, begin to distance herself from your economic plan?"

Biden replied, "She's not going to."

According to Axios: "Her advisers have also stated that her detailed agenda is unlikely to differ in substance from Biden's positions, but will have smaller changes that will highlight Harris' resume, with the current vice president planning to lean on her previous role as a prosecutor."