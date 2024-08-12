Trump criticizes Kamala for copying his promise to take taxes off tips

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump criticized Kamala Harris's promise in Nevada to eliminate tip taxes, an initiative that the Republican candidate had previously announced. The former president took the opportunity to charge against his rival, whom he accused of limiting herself to copying his proposals, without having ideas of her own: "Kamala has no imagination, whatsoever, as evidenced by the fact that she played 'COPYCAT' with, NO TAXES ON TIPS!" Kamala's proposal is, to say the least, contradictory, since it was precisely her casting vote as vice president that allowed Democrats to push through a bill in the Senate so that the IRS could track tips to tax them in 2022.

Last Saturday in Nevada, Kamala noted during a rally, "It is my promise to everyone here when I am president we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers."

Trump criticizes Kamala for having "no ideas, she can only steal from me"

Trump did not miss the opportunity to harshly criticize Kamala, not only for copying his proposals, but because, in reality, she does not plan to fulfill it. Especially because the tax policy of the Biden-Harris Administration has been characterized by its tax voracity and because "Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY."

Kamala, a record in favor of taxing tips

In addition, Trump accused the Democratic candidate of hypocrisy for proposing action when, under his administration, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) introduced a voluntary tip-reporting program between the agency and employers. In addition, her casting vote as vice president was the one that allowed them to push through the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 7, 2022, which included an amendment endowing the IRS with $80 billion.