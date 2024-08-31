Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 31 de agosto, 2024

The first tickets went on sale this Saturday for the long-awaited Oasis tour. The band is getting back together after splitting up 15 years ago. High demand led to the of sales sites such as Gigs in Scotland, See Tickets and Ticketmaster Ireland.

"Please bear with us. At the moment there are a lot of people on the site looking for tickets," read the Gigs and Tours page, AFP reported.

Fans of the British band who tried to buy tickets for concerts starting in the middle of next year claimed that they could not even get into the sales websites. Many said that they had to wait hours to get in and that the price had doubled due to high demand.

According to some reports, a select few buyers were able to access a presale on Friday and took advantage of this to try to resell the tickets, prompting the Oasis account on X to clarify the limitations on resale:

Oasis was one of the greatest bands of the Britpop era and one of the biggest bands in the world for nearly two decades. During their career, they released seven albums, including classics such as Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? These albums featured songs that became anthems of the 1990s such as "Wonderwall" or "Don't look back in anger.”

The band broke up in 2009 after the endless arguments between Liam and Noel Gallagher minutes before playing at the French festival Rock en Seine. The brothers' bad relationship was already public knowledge and continued after Oasis broke up.

Doubt about how long the truce will last is one of the reasons, by fans' own admission, behind the frenzy that has brought down the sellers' websites.