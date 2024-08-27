Oasis announces its comeback with a world tour in 2025

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

It is not only the return of a mythical band, but also a family reconciliation between two antagonistic rock-star brothers. Oasis confirmed the rumors of recent days and announced their return to the stage after 15 years of not playing together.

In a statement released Tuesday, the English band announced it will head out on a tour of Ireland and the U.K. starting in July of next year. Although only UK and Ireland tour dates have been announced at the moment, plans are in the works for Oasis to tour other continents outside of Europe later next year.

Tickets for the first tour will go on sale on August 31. Prices will be announced shortly.

Thus, the stars of Oasis - Liam and Noel Gallagher - confirmed the news most anticipated by their fans and will reunite for a new world tour, starting with 14 major concerts in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

A new image of the brothers, posing shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time in 15 years, was shared with the announcement of 'Oasis Live 25.'

"The guns have fallen silent, the stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised" Statement from the rock band Oasis

The reunion of the Gallagher brothers: the Oasis tour 2025

The new Oasis tour will kick off in July 2025 with two nights in Cardiff before heading to Manchester's Heaton Park for four shows in what will be their homecoming.

Also announced for August 2025 are four concerts at London's Wembley Stadium, two nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and two concerts at Croke Park in Dublin.

These are all the dates confirmed so far in the statement issued by the rock band:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Oasis was one of the bands that defined the era of Britpop and one of the biggest bands in the world for almost two decades. During their early career they released seven albums, including classics such as Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and dazzled with songs that became anthems of the 1990s such as “Wonderwall” or “Don't look back in anger.”