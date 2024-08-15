Iconic actress Gena Rowlands dies at age 94

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

Actress Gena Rowlands, known worldwide for her roles in films directed by her first husband, John Cassavetes, died on Wednesday at the age of 94.

Rowland, according to celebrity news outlet TMZ, died surrounded by her family at her Indian Wells, California, residence. Although the cause of death is unknown, her son, Nick Cassavetes, said in June that his mother had been suffering from Alzheimer's for five years.

One of the last icons of Hollywood's Golden Age

Rowlands, who excelled and was noted for playing complex characters and diverse roles, was born June 19, 1930, in Madison, Wisconsin.

She attended the University of Wisconsin before moving to New York, where she entered the American Academy of Dramatic Art and met John Cassavetes, a fellow acting student who later became her husband and working partner.

The iconic actress made her television debut in 1954, making her first (and only) Broadway appearance two years later in "Middle of the Night."

In one of her greatest roles, Rowlands earned the first of eight Emmy Award nominations thanks to her brilliant performance in "An Early Frost" (1985). There, the actress superlatively played a mother faced with the revelation that her son is gay and dying of AIDS.

However, to more current audiences, Rowlands is mostly known for her role in "The Notebook" (2004), where the actress played an elderly woman with Alzheimer's. That film was directed by her son Nick.

She was also noted for her roles in "Light of Day" (1987), "Another Woman" (1988), "Night on Earth" (1991), "Hope Floats" (1998), among other great films.