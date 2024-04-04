World

Elections in Mexico: the son of opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez withdraws from the campaign after a controversial video emerges

In the images, Juan Pablo Sánchez Gálvez confronts the security personnel of a nightclub, attacks and insults them. He held a position as head of youth and social media for his mother's presidential race.

JUAN PEñA
April 4, 2024
Controversy in Mexico during the presidential election campaign that pits the center-conservative Xóchitl Gálvez against the pro-government candidate Claudia Sheinbaum. This Thursday, a video emerged of the opposition candidate's son, Juan Pablo Sánchez Gálvez, the video, which has  been disseminated on social networks and throughout the press, has forced him to abandon his mother's campaign.

"I apologize to those who I have offended," the conservative candidates son published on social networks in response to the video. The images show how Juan Pablo Sánchez Gálvez, who was participating in the Xóchitl Gálvez campaign, confronts the staff of a nightclub and shows signs of drunkenness.

“Get to the hell of it, a**hole. "I'll give him his mother," he repeatedly blurts out to the workers at the nightlife venue from which he appears to have been rejected. “You fuc**ng bas**rd.” “You fuc**ng fat piece of s**t,” continues the young Sánchez Gálvez. At certain moments he pushes and kicks the bouncers, who remain impassive in the face of Sánchez Gálvez's insults.

According to Infobae, the events occurred in the Polanco neighborhood, a wealthy area of ​​the Mexican capital. In his apology video, Juan Pablo Sánchez Gálvez clarified that the images are not current, but that they occurred more than a year ago and, therefore, outside the Mexican electoral campaign. "At the time I already apologized to the club's security staff. All the club's staff knows it," adds the "first Xochilover," as described in his X profile.

Along with these apologies, Sánchez Gálvez announced his withdrawal from the campaign and his resignation as head of youth on social networks. "I am here to stand up to them, recognize my mistakes and assume my responsibility, which is why I have decided to step aside from my position as leader of youth on social networks." He maintains, despite this, that he will continue to support his mother in the presidential race. Xóchitl Gálvez is currently the second highest-rated candidate in the polls, but she is separated by a good distance from the option to continue with the AMLO Government, the former mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum.

The conservative opposition candidate reacted to the controversy to wish her son "a learning experience in your life." "We must always treat all people with full respect," adds Gálvez.

Xóchitl Gálvez is seeking success by focusing her campaign on attacking the weak point of the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the growing insecurity and violence in Mexico. Her campaign began in Fresnillo, in the state of Zacatecas, where she walked through the streets accompanied by groups of mothers of missing people and those murdered by drug cartels. After this start, Gálvez set out to travel through all the cities with the greatest violence in Mexico.

Gálvez leads the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, formed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, a party that governed Mexico in a practically single-party system until the late 90s; the National Action Party, also liberal conservative, and finally the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution. They add up to close to 31% of voting intention, according to Oraculus surveys.

Claudia Sheinbaum, from Morena, has 63% in the same surveys. The former mayor of Mexico City will have to respond to criticism of AMLO's anti-crime campaigns, which called for "hugs, not bullets" to criminals.

