Donald Trump and Elon Musk met: alliance in sight?

The tycoon may have offered his financial backing to the Republican candidate at a meeting in Florida last weekend. Days later, he assures that he did not commit himself to be his patron.

In an effort to raise as much money as possible for their campaigns, the main candidates for the November presidential election are meeting with major donors in order to have strong financial backing. The latest meeting we have learned about was the one between Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Palm Beach (Florida) last weekend, as reported by The New York Times.

After it came to light that the second-richest man on the planet met with Trump, he assured that he did not commit to offering such financial backing to the heavy favorite to be the Republican challenger in the upcoming presidential ballots or to any other candidate.

Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

Musk acknowledged that he voted for Joe Biden in the last election. But the drift, mostly related to the intentions of the Democratic Party and the policies executed by its Administration, made him begin to change his ideas and opt to start backing the Republican Party.

Trump would gain more than just strong economic backing from Musk

The alliance that could emerge from this meeting would not only mean an important economic backing for Trump. Musk´s support would spark a media bonanza for the Republican candidate, given the following he has on social networks and the popularity he enjoys.

On X, a platform he owns, Musk has more than 175 million followers. The tycoon is very active on his social network, posting and reposting messages throughout the day and using irony frequently. He also spends part of his time responding to both his supporters and his detractors.