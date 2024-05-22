Politics

Democrats' star border bill begins to show cracks: Too soft for Republicans, too tough for Hispanic Caucus

Schumer's announcement that the Senate will vote again next Thursday on a bipartisan bill that was rejected in February sparked a new confrontation between congressional leaders.

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza detienen a 128 inmigrantes abandonados por traficantes en Tucson en 2018.
Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza detienen a inmigrantes ilegales en Tucson en una foto de archivo, (CBP/Flickr)
ISRAEL DURO
May 22, 2024
3 minutes read

Immigration once again sparked a public confrontation between House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of the vote on a bipartisan border bill in the Senate Thursday. A previous version of the proposal was already rejected in February.

President Biden himself personally called the leaders of both chambers to ask for their support, although Johnson has already announced that, if it passes the Senate, the rule would be "dead on arrival" in the House. The Democratic-leaning Congressional Hispanic Caucus rejected the initiative, which it described as "repressive" and demanded the regularization of the millions of illegal immigrants who have been in the country for years.

Schumer accuses the GOP of 'exploiting the border for Trump's political gain'

Schumer made a post on X accusing Trump and the Republicans of blocking "the strongest, most comprehensive border security bill in a generation." According to the Democratic Senate majority leader, this is due to partisan interests ahead of the November election, because "they still don't have any plan except exploiting the border for Trump's political gain."

Republican counterattack

The post was quickly and forcefully responded to by Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee, who accused Senate Democrats blocking "the strongest border security bill in history" over a year ago, which was approved by the House and would have been effective in stopping the invasion that the southern border has suffered since Biden's arrival to the White House.

Johnson criticizes Biden's open borders policy

Johnson himself replied to Schumer saying that the border problem stems from the Democrats, especially Biden's policies, which leave the border completely wide open for millions of illegal immigrants, just the opposite of what happened during Trump's term. "Everyone knows it - especially the illegals trying to get in," said the speaker.

Johnson published a statement together with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, in which he warned that, even if the vote managed to go ahead in the Senate (it already failed in February with votes against from Democratic senators), it would never pass Congress.

For more than three years now, Congressional Democrats have stood by while the Biden Administration has opened our borders to criminal drug cartels, terrorists, and untold millions of illegal immigrants. Now, Leader Schumer is trying give his vulnerable members cover by bringing a vote on a bill which has already failed once in the Senate because it would actually codify many of the disastrous Biden open border policies that created this crisis in the first place. Should it reach the House, the bill would be dead on arrival.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus rejects the proposal as restrictive

In case there was any chance that the bill would reach the president's desk for his signature, the 42 members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus issued a very critical statement rejecting the initiative:

The Senate border bill once again fails to meet the moment by putting forth enforcement-only policies and failing to include provisions that will keep families together. As written, the bill excludes critical protections and legal pathways for families, farm workers and America’s Dreamers who have been in the U.S. contributing to our Nation's communities and economy for decades.

Furthermore, the president of the caucus, Nannette Barragan, noted that "any bipartisan solution must ... include the bipartisan Dream and Promise Act for our dreamers and the the Farm Workforce Modernization Act," which would mean granting green cards, and even U.S. citizenship, to millions of illegal foreigners who are already in the country.

 

 

Topics:

Recommendation

How the United States can help Ecuador defeat narco-terrorism

District Attorney Fani Willis and the judge presiding over the case against Trump in Georgia triumph in their primaries

Joe Manchin

With bipartisan support, Senate votes to cancel Biden's regulations on gas stoves: 'Radicals value following climate dogma more than helping families'

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes

FBI authorized use of “lethal force” during Mar-a-Lago raid to search for classified documents in Trump's possession

El Presidente Joe Biden pronuncia un discurso

Biden acts against the will of Americans: A poll reveals that the majority is in favor of supporting Israel and its raid on Rafah

Ensayo en el New York Times: el caso del fiscal Bragg contra Trump es un “error histórico”

The end of the trial is approaching and Trump tells the judge that he still has a chance to regain the "respect" he lost

Una manifestación contra la revocación de Roe por el Supremo.

Abortion won't be the home run Democrats need to sway Hispanic voters in November

Kevin Stitt

"Oklahoma is cleaning up Biden's mess": the legal dispute between the state and the Department of Justice over an immigration law

Donald Trump asiste a su juicio por supuestamente encubrir pagos de dinero

Trump's lawyers found classified documents in the former president's room 4 months after the Mar-a-Lago raid