Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, convicted of rape in Spain, posted bail of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) that a court requested and will be able to leave prison on provisional release.

"We inform you that the account of section 21 of the Barcelona Court includes the deposit of Daniel Alves' bail," the court said in a brief statement sent to AFP.

The Barcelona Court had granted the favorable measure to the athlete last Wednesday. However, until this Monday, he had not been able to deposit the money demanded by the court to set him free while the appeals against his sentence are resolved. To prevent Alves from leaving Spain before the final ruling is known, Justice decided to withold his two passports, his Spanish and Brazilian.

The footballer was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault. The decision of the Barcelona Court was made due to the rape of a 23-year-old girl in a nightclub in the early hours of December 30 to 31, 2022.

In addition, it was learned that the court imposed an additional five years of supervised release, a restraining order against the victim for 9 and a half years, and payment of compensation of 150,000 euros (about $160,000).