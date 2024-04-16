The Colorado House of Representatives this weekend approved a ban on assault weapons and threaded barrels on all types of firearms, among other measures. HB24-1292 was proposed by Democrats and now heads to the state Senate.

The bill establishes a series of definitions of what would be considered assault weapons in the state of Colorado. These definitions have points in common with others adopted by Democratic administrations, such as in California. This includes semi-automatic firearms, with removable magazines and pistol grips, in addition to other features.

If a firearm meets any of the conditions on the list stipulated in the bill, it would become prohibited in Colorado. The Democratic proposal not only affects rifles, but any firearm that has any of these features would be prohibited. This also includes short weapons and pistols.

In addition, threaded barrels would be prohibited. These barrels have a thread at the end, which allows the shooter to modify them with an accessory. Silencers and recoil compensators are some of the most common.

The Colorado Senate is likely to pass the law, as Democrats have a more than sufficient majority. After this vote, it would go directly to the desk of Democratic Governor Jared Polis.

Governor Polis has proven to be an ardent advocate for gun control. In 2023 alone, his administration promoted and signed four laws restricting access to firearms and the full scope of the Second Amendment.