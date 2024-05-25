World

Colombian prosecutors accuse former President Álvaro Uribe of fraud and bribery

Judge Sandra Heredia rejected the former president's request to dismiss the case against him.

El ex presidente colombiano (2002-2010) Álvaro Uribe habla durante una conferencia de prensa-
Álvaro Uribe (Juan Barreto / AFP)
AFP
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 25, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP - Voz Media) Colombian prosecutors accused Álvaro Uribe, former president between 2002-2010, of fraud and witnesses tampering in what will be the first criminal trial against a former Colombian president.

Uribe is accused of "offering cash or other benefits to selected witnesses of criminal acts so that they would not tell the truth," in a case that links him to paramilitary groups, according to a document presented by Prosecutor Gilberto Villarreal.

In a virtual hearing that began last week, the former president insisted he is innocent and requested that the case be dismissed. 

"I never took the initiative to look for witnesses. I intended to defend my reputation," argued Uribe, who faces a sentence of 6-12 years.

Judge Sandra Heredia rejected this request and recognized a senator, the ex-wife of a paramilitary officer who linked the former governor to these armed groups, and two former prosecutors as possible victims.

Heredia also set a date for the first hearing in July. The rest of the agenda is scheduled for the first days of August, according to W Radio.

