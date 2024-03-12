Politics

China used TikTok to influence midterms

A report from the Intelligence Community warns that the Chinese regime could also try to influence this year's presidential elections.

The Intelligence Community has reported that the Chinese regime used TikTok to influence the midterm elections. According to a report published by the agency, TikTok accounts run by the propaganda arm of the People's Republic of China attempted to influence candidates from both political parties during the electoral process.

"China is demonstrating a higher degree of sophistication in its influence activity, including experimenting with generative AI. TikTok accounts run by a PRC propaganda arm reportedly targeted candidates from both political parties during the U.S. midterm election cycle in 2022," the report explained.

Likewise, the report warns that China could also try to influence this year's presidential elections in the United States. The report indicates that the Chinese regime's strategy will be to divide American society. In that sense, he indicated that Chinese officials have increased their capabilities to carry out covert influence operations and spread disinformation.

The information is known precisely at a time when the electoral campaign is about to begin and while the House prepares to vote on bipartisan legislation that seeks to ban TikTok in the United States. Specifically, the text would force ByteDance, the parent company of the China-based application, to get rid of it or directly face a ban on US soil.

The bill, dubbed the 'Protect Americans from Apps Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act,' was introduced by Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), members of the Select Committee on the Communist Party in the Lower House.

What does the bill do against TikTok?

Specifically, it would prevent app stores or web hosting services from hosting apps controlled by ByteDance, including TikTok, unless the app severs ties with entities like ByteDance that are "subject to the control of a foreign adversary, as defined by Congress in Title 10."

In turn, it would create a procedure for the president to designate certain applications that are under the control of a foreign adversary, again in accordance with Title 10 , and that pose a risk to national security. Precisely, these applications would face the aforementioned availability prohibition.

