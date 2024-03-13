Society

China says banning TikTok "would be like the United States shooting itself in the foot"

Wang Wenbin - a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs - stated that the U.S. Government "has never found evidence that TikTok threatens its National Security."

VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
March 13, 2024
In the hours before the vote takes place in Congress that could ban the social network TikTok in the country, Wang Wenbin - a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs - denounced a campaign of "intimidation" that - in his words - is carried out by the US against the platform.

Wenbin assured that banning TikTok in the US "would undermine the confidence of international investors which would be like the United States shooting itself in the foot." In addition, he declared that the US Government "has never found evidence that TikTok threatens its National Security."

The Chinese regime uses TikTok to spy on Americans

According to US officials, TikTok allows the Chinese regime to spy on and manipulate its 170 million users in the United States (by transferring the personal data of US users) . This has been denied by the company on repeated occasions. However, the congressmen continue to express their concern about the social network's relationship with Beijing.

The House of Representatives bill - which will be voted on this afternoon - would force the application to cut all ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and therefore its ties with the Chinese regime. If not accepted, TikTok would be banned in the United States, President Joe Biden spoke about it on Friday afternoon with some reporters and confirmed the following: "If you approve it, I will sign it."

