Russia and China expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East after Iran's attack on Israel Saturday and called on both sides to "exercise restraint" to avoid further escalation in the region. Both powers demanded that a ceasefire in Gaza be immediately approved in accordance with United Nations resolution 2728 to definitively end the conflict in the region.

❗ We express our extreme concern at yet another dangerous escalation in the Middle East. We call on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint. We expect them to resolve the existing problems through political and diplomatic means. 🔗 https://t.co/SPCqb4ojUR pic.twitter.com/aBgGCWDxzJ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 14, 2024

China urged to reach immediate ceasefire, as voted by the UN

After the Iranian offensive, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed his country's "deep concern" about the situation in a press conference, saying "China calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalation." For the Chinese communist government, "the current situation is the latest spillover from the Gaza conflict," so it urged the implementation of "U.N. Security Council Resolution 2728" and added that "the conflict must end now." In addition, it called on the international community, "especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region."

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement in which, after expressing its "extreme concern about another dangerous escalation in the Middle East," it called on "all parties involved in the conflict" to act with restraint. Likewise, it "expect[s] them to resolve the existing problems through political and diplomatic means."

Israel and Iran speak on attacks, do not rule out more hostilities

The parties involved, meanwhile, commented on the offensive and left the door open for hostilities to continue. While Iran considers that the retaliation operation a success, as they managed to destroy the two bases that were their designated objective, Israel assured that it intercepted 99% of the drones and missiles launched against its territory with the help of several allies. Furthermore, the Iranians made it clear that, although they are not planning more attacks, they will do so, and on a much larger scale if the Israelis launch a counterattack. From Israel, Netanyahu assured that "together we will win" and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that "the campaign is not over yet and we are alert and strong.