World

China and Russia ask Iran and Israel for 'restraint' so escalation in the Middle East does not continue

Both countries expressed "extreme concern" about the situation and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in accordance with United Nations resolution 2728.

Xi Jinping y Vladimir Putin se dan la mano luego de alcanzar acuerdos económicos
(Cordon Press)
ISRAEL DURO
April 14, 2024
1 minute read

Russia and China expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East after Iran's attack on Israel Saturday and called on both sides to "exercise restraint" to avoid further escalation in the region. Both powers demanded that a ceasefire in Gaza be immediately approved in accordance with United Nations resolution 2728 to definitively end the conflict in the region.

China urged to reach immediate ceasefire, as voted by the UN

After the Iranian offensive, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed his country's "deep concern" about the situation in a press conference, saying "China calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalation." For the Chinese communist government, "the current situation is the latest spillover from the Gaza conflict," so it urged the implementation of "U.N. Security Council Resolution 2728" and added that "the conflict must end now." In addition, it called on the international community, "especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region."

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement in which, after expressing its "extreme concern about another dangerous escalation in the Middle East," it called on "all parties involved in the conflict" to act with restraint. Likewise, it  "expect[s] them to resolve the existing problems through political and diplomatic means."

Israel and Iran speak on attacks, do not rule out more hostilities

The parties involved, meanwhile, commented on the offensive and left the door open for hostilities to continue. While Iran considers that the retaliation operation a success, as they managed to destroy the two bases that were their designated objective, Israel assured that it intercepted 99% of the drones and missiles launched against its territory with the help of several allies. Furthermore, the Iranians made it clear that, although they are not planning more attacks, they will do so, and on a much larger scale if the Israelis launch a counterattack. From Israel, Netanyahu assured that "together we will win" and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that "the campaign is not over yet and we are alert and strong.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un misil lanzado por Irán es interceptado por las defensas antiaéreas de Israel.

Iran declares there will be no more attacks unless Israel "makes another mistake" and urges UN and US not to intervene

La megacárcel de El Salvador | Captura video AFP

El Salvador's megaprison: A model to confront crime that other countries are seeking to replicate

Joe Biden- Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden reiterates the US' "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security and will convene the G7 to provide "a united diplomatic response" to Iran

Balance del ataque iraní: Israel confirma que interceptó más de 200 drones, misiles balísticos y de crucero que sólo causaron daños menores a una base militar

The toll of the Iranian attack: Israel confirms that it intercepted more than 200 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles that only caused minor damage to a military base

Contundente reacción en Estados Unidos contra el ataque iraní a Israel: la Casa Blanca, congresistas y gobernadores condenan al régimen islámico

Strong reactions in the United States against the Iranian attack on Israel: The White House, congressmen and governors condemn the Islamic regime

Una fotografía proporcionada por la oficina del líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Jamenei

MINUTE BY MINUTE: Iran launches massive airstrike against Israel

Israel no está asesinando periodistas en Gaza

How does Hamas put together the story that the international press buys?

Captura de pantalla de la

Israeli authorities say Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old shepherd who disappeared on Friday, was 'murdered in a terrorist attack'

Imagen de archivo publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 que muestra la continuación del combate de las FDI contra Hamás en la Franja de Gaza.

Iran ramps up hostilities against Israel while the Israeli army warns: "Iran will bear the consequences"