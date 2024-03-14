Champions League: Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dortmund seal their place in the quarterfinals

The Spanish team came back from behind against Inter Milan in the penalty shootout and the Germans beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0.

(AFP/Voz Media) After securing a 2-1 victory in the ninety minutes to level the tie, Atletico Madrid advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Inter Milan in the second leg of the round of 16.

Federico Dimarco opened the scoring for current runners-up Inter (22'), but Antoine Griezmann scored the equalizer (35') and Memphis Depay made it 2-1 (87'), bringing the aggregate score to 2-2, sending the match went into extra time, after Atlético suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Milan.

The scoreboard did not move in that extra half hour, reaching the penalty shootout, where errors by Alexis Sánchez, Davy Klaasen and Lautaro Martínez gave Atlético a pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

❤️🤍 𝐍𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐣𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫 ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/T3QpxLESGA — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund returned to the Champions League quarterfinals three years later with a 2-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven this Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg in the Netherlands.

The qualifying goal was early, scored in the third minute by England's Jadon Sancho, who was then substituted with a quarter of an hour to go, apparently with a physical problem. The second came only in stoppage time, scored by Marco Reus (90+4).

Guten Morgen ihr Viertelfinalisten! 👋 pic.twitter.com/EgsrRnfVDf — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 14, 2024

Champions League quarterfinals

With the conclusion of the last two round of 16 matches, the continental 'Top 8' was defined: Manchester City (current champion), Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Atlético and Borussia Dortmund.

An exciting poster for the quarterfinals, whose draw will be held on Friday.

Without penalty shootouts since the 2016 final, the round of 16 said goodbye with two in a row. On Tuesday Arsenal beat Porto with two saves from David Raya and this Wednesday Atlético advanced thanks to two saves from Jan Oblak.