World

UK postpones the extradition of Julian Assange, asks US for new guarantees

A British court ruled that the journalist must be protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution and must not face the death penalty.

Julian Assange.
(Cordon Press)!
AFP
March 26, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP) The U.K. Ministry of Justice asked the United States on Tuesday for new guarantees regarding the treatment they would reserve for Julian Assange. Otherwise, they would grant the founder of WikiLeaks "leave to appeal without a further hearing" in the United Kingdom against the extradition.

The court gave a period of three weeks to American authorities, who want to try the Australian for a massive leak of confidential documents. The U.K. High Court wants assurances from the U.S. Justice Department that Assange will benefit from the First Amendment of the Constitution, which protects freedom of speech, and that he would not be sentenced to the death penalty, according to a summary of the decision.

Topics:

Recommendation

Tiranía de Maduro elige a una "oposición" a la medida para las “elecciones” presidenciales del 28 de julio

Venezuela: Maduro dictatorship hand picks 'opposition' for the presidential 'elections' on July 28

Hombres armados no identificados moviéndose hacia las puertas del Ayuntamiento de Crocus en Krasnogorsk, en las afueras de Moscú-

Attack in Russia: Why is no one calling for a two-state solution?

Hackeo

United States and United Kingdom sanction China over global cyber espionage scheme

Esta foto publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 muestra a tropas israelíes realizando operaciones militares en la Franja de Gaza.

War in Gaza: Fighting intensifies around Al Shifa hospital

María Corina Machado y Corina Yoris

Venezuela: Seven Latin American countries criticize Maduro regime for impeding Maria Corina Machado's replacement to register as a presidential candidate

Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU/Imagen de archivo (Flickr)

UN passes resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Sede de Al-Jazeera

Al Jazeera retracts and takes down its rape allegations against IDF at Al-Shifa Hospital

Dani Alves ante un juez de Barcelona | Cordon Press

Dani Alves deposits bail and will be able to leave prison in Spain

Megacárceles, estado de excepción y mano dura contra el crimen: el “modelo Bukele” está inspirando a la región

Bukele deploys 6,000 troops to capture gang members