UK postpones the extradition of Julian Assange, asks US for new guarantees

A British court ruled that the journalist must be protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution and must not face the death penalty.

(AFP) The U.K. Ministry of Justice asked the United States on Tuesday for new guarantees regarding the treatment they would reserve for Julian Assange. Otherwise, they would grant the founder of WikiLeaks "leave to appeal without a further hearing" in the United Kingdom against the extradition.

The court gave a period of three weeks to American authorities, who want to try the Australian for a massive leak of confidential documents. The U.K. High Court wants assurances from the U.S. Justice Department that Assange will benefit from the First Amendment of the Constitution, which protects freedom of speech, and that he would not be sentenced to the death penalty, according to a summary of the decision.