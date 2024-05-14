UFC: Ilia Topuria will fulfill his wish and fight in Spain

The current featherweight champion will exhibit his capabilities in front of his compatriots. It will be in 2025, although the exact date is unknown for now.

The current featherweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Ilia Topuria, confirmed that he will fight in Spain in 2025, expectedly at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

Ya tengo fecha para UFC España😎 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) May 14, 2024

Getting into the UFC octagon in the country where he resides was a dream for Topuria, known as "El Matador." This dream will now become a reality.

Topuria to fight Conor McGregor?

Regardless of the exact date, it is unknown which rival Topuria will face. The Spanish fighter publicly challenged Conor McGregor, one of the legends of mixed martial arts. The Irish fighter confirmed his return to the UFC in March.

In February, Topuria became UFC featherweight champion after defeating then-champion belt holder Alexander Volkanovski by knockout. The fight was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.