Sports

UFC: Ilia Topuria will fulfill his wish and fight in Spain

The current featherweight champion will exhibit his capabilities in front of his compatriots. It will be in 2025, although the exact date is unknown for now.

Ilia Topuria, campeón de la categoría de peso pluma de la UFC.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 14, 2024
Less than a minute

The current featherweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Ilia Topuria, confirmed that he will fight in Spain in 2025, expectedly at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

Getting into the UFC octagon in the country where he resides was a dream for Topuria, known as "El Matador." This dream will now become a reality.

Topuria to fight Conor McGregor?

Regardless of the exact date, it is unknown which rival Topuria will face. The Spanish fighter publicly challenged Conor McGregor, one of the legends of mixed martial arts. The Irish fighter confirmed his return to the UFC in March.

In February, Topuria became UFC featherweight champion after defeating then-champion belt holder Alexander Volkanovski by knockout. The fight was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Topics:

Recommendation

12 de mayo de 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, EE.UU.; El pívot de los Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic (15) trabaja alrededor del alero de los Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns (32) en el tercer cuarto del cuarto partido de la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el Target Center.

NBA Playoffs: Pacers and Nuggets win and tie their semifinal series against Knicks and Wolves

El escolta de los Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving (11) lanza mientras el escolta de los Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) y el alero de los Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren (7) defienden durante la primera mitad del tercer partido de la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el American Airlines Center.

NBA: Mavericks and Celtics seize conference semifinal leads

Fotografía del del escolta de los Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton (0) driblando el balón mientras el alero de los New York Knicks Precious Achiuwa (5) defiende durante el tercer partido de la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Nuggets and Pacers avoid 3-0 deficits and stay alive in the conference semis

Kylian Mbappé, futbolista francés.

Mbappé ends his time at PSG after years of rumors, with Real Madrid lurking in the wait

Doncic pugna con

NBA: Mavericks and Cavaliers even their conference semifinal series

Nikola Jokic, jugador de los Denver Nuggets.

At the same level as Malone, Bird and Magic: Jokic wins his third MVP of the NBA season

Los Knicks y Pacers se enfrascaron en una lucha de poder a poder

NBA: Jalen Brunson seals the Knicks' second victory in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Joselu se viste de héroe y lleva al Real Madrid a la final de la Champions con un doble histórico

Joselu is the hero and takes Real Madrid to the Champions League final with a historic double

7 de mayo de 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, EE.UU.; El escolta de los Oklahoma City Thunder Aaron Wiggins (21) gesticula tras anotar una canasta de tres puntos contra los Dallas Mavericks durante la segunda mitad del primer partido de la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el Paycom Center.

NBA Playoffs: Thunder take 1-0 lead over Mavericks in West semis