NBA: Mavericks and Cavaliers even their conference semifinal series

Doncic and Mitchell led their respective teams, which now earn home-court advantage for the remaining games.

Doncic pugna con
(Cordon Press)
AFP
May 10, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to tie their conference semifinals last Thursday. Led by Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell, respectively, both teams earned home court advantage for the remaining games.

Shooting key for Cleveland

Eight of the 11 players in the Cavaliers rotation they made at least 50% of their field goal attempts. The three players who were below that number were Tristan Thompson, who took just two shots in 10 minutes, Sam Merrill and Damian Jones, who entered the game in the final stretch with the game all but decided.

Boston's best player was Jayson Tatum with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Jalen Brown (0/6) and Derrick White (1/8) combined for just one 3-pointer in 14 attempts. Both have been decisive in all of the Celtics' victories in the postseason.

The Celtics' defeat is not an isolated event. In the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat, they also lost game 2 at home. In that series, their response was three consecutive victories.

Doncic borders on triple double

Meanwhile at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, the Dallas Mavericks won 119-110 over the Oklahoma City Thunder and managed to tie the series with Luka Doncic leading the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Slovenian was three assists away from the triple double. P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 44 points. Dallas shot 49% (18/37) from 3-point range with eight more three-pointers than the young Oklahoma City team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, just hours after learning he finished in second place in the voting for the Most Valuable Player award, finished the game with a line of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

