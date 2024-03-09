Biden signs $460 billion bipartisan spending bill

President Biden signed a $460 billion spending bill into law. Senators approved the measure at the last minute on Friday, managing to avoid a partial shutdown.

The 1,050-page text contains six bills covering funding for various federal programs and agencies, such as budgets for the Departments of Justice, Agriculture, Commerce, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. It is worth a total of $460 billion.

The bill passed the Senate with 75 votes for and 22 against, while in the House it passed 339-85 during a session on Wednesday. It was promoted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, who after it passed posted the following message on social media:

This bipartisan package fully funds WIC for 7 million moms and kids It builds on the infrastructure law for our roads and bridges and highways We’ll be able to hire more air traffic controllers and rail safety inspectors It helps take care of our veterans And so much more — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 9, 2024

"It’s refreshing to see some semblance of regular order and avoid a partial shutdown or another continuing resolution," said Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer about the bill. He made special mention of the bipartisan support the proposal received "from both conservative Republicans and left-leaning Democrats." He also stated:

This bill is consistent with Fiscal Responsibility Act spending caps, resulting in the first cut to non-defense, non-VA spending in a decade. It also secures important conservative policy wins to protect Second Amendment liberties, block federal funding for abortions, prohibit DOJ from targeting parents or religious organizations, and slashes billions from the President’s budget request.

Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus expressed concern over the bill, claiming that it called into question "every single Republican policy priority" and that it "surrenders Republicans' leverage to force radical Democrats to the table to truly secure the southern border and end the purposeful, dangerous mass release of illegal aliens into the United States."

The road ahead

Congress approved a bill a week ago that postponed the shutdown until this Friday. Both parties continued negotiations on six bills that they finalized this Friday with their votes.

Another six funding projects have still yet to be agreed upon. With a deadline of March 22, they include funding for the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense, among others.