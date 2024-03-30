Biden proclaims that "Transgender Day of Visibility" will be this Easter Sunday

Without referring to the significance of Easter Day for all Christian Americans, the president sent a message to "all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood (...) You are America, and my entire administration and I have your back."

President Joe Biden proclaimed that March 31 (that is, this year the same day as Easter Sunday) will officially be "Transgender Day of Visibility":

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary bravery and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our nation's commitment to forming a more perfect Union, where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.

Without making any reference to the meaning of Easter Sunday for Christian Americans, the president stated that he is proud that his "administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect:

Today we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire administration and I have your back.

Biden also echoed being "proud" of the appointment of "transgender leaders in his administration":

I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.

An Easter egg "should not include (...) religious symbols"

Biden did not issue an official proclamation regarding Easter Day. However, when releasing the egg design contest for children of National Guard families, the flyer stated that the Easter egg design "must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements."

As part of the White House Easter traditions, America’s Egg Farmers – for nearly 50 years – have proudly presented an intricately decorated Commemorative Easter Egg to the First Lady of the United States. In 2021, the White House expanded on this longstanding tradition by displaying youth-designed Easter eggs in the White House East Colonnade.

Children are not allowed to design eggs with ideas that promote "bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promote discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age."

2024 Youth Art Egg Flyer by Veronica Silveri