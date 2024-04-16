World

Biden meets with Iraqi prime minister amid rising tensions in the Middle East

During the meeting, topics such as the stability of the region, the security of Iraq, and other aspects of bilateral interest, including economic and trade issues, were discussed.

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden le da la mano al primer ministro de Irak, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, en la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC
(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 16, 2024
1 minute read

President Joe Biden received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday amid rising tensions in the Middle East region, exacerbated not only by the war in Gaza but also by Iran's recent attack on Israel.

The Iraqi prime minister's visit to Washington was scheduled before the weekend's latest events and was primarily intended to discuss relations between the United States and Iraq. However, recent Iranian attacks, some of which were launched from Iraq (by Iranian-backed groups), became an additional topic of the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting in the Oval Office, Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to Israel's security, describing the partnership between both countries as fundamental for the region and the world.

"The United States is committed to Israel's security (...) The partnership between Iraq and the United States is critical. We've seen over the last decade as our troops have served side by side to help defeat ISIS, and we've seen this in our Strategic Framework Agreement, as well," Biden said.

For his part, the Iraqi prime minister noted the sensitivity of the moment due to Saturday's attack and Israel's war against Hamas, urging the expansion of the conflict to be stopped. "We encourage all (..) to protect the safety and security of the region," he expressed.

According to reports, the talks between Biden and al-Sudani addressed not only regional conflicts but also economic, trade and energy issues.

"The conversation ranged from regional stability and expanding opportunities for Iraqi families to reinforcing Iraq's sovereignty and security," Joe Biden said in a statement published on social media.

The United States and Iraq have been in talks since January to end the coalition created to fight the Islamic State, in which about 2,000 American troops remain in Iraq under an agreement with Baghdad. Iraqi officials have periodically called for the withdrawal of these forces.

Although Iraqi officials have periodically called for the withdrawal of these forces, the resurgence of an Afghan branch of the extremist group ISIS-K has expanded debate on the issue.

Topics:

Recommendation

Ataque en una iglesia de Sídney

Video: Preacher and three churchgoers stabbed at Sydney church

Joe Biden y Benjamin Netanyahu, en Israel, el 18 de octubre. (WH)

American calls for Israeli restraint won’t make either nation safer

El embajador iraní ante la ONU, Amir Saeid Iravani, mira al embajador israelí ante la ONU, Gilad Erdan durante una reunión del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas

Iran threatens the United States at the UN Security Council meeting, saying that if it begins an operation against its interests there will be retaliation

El secretario de Defensa Austin asegura que EEUU no "busca una escalada" con Irán y al mismo tiempo promete defender a Israel

Defense Secretary Austin assures that the US is not "seeking an escalation" with Iran and at the same time promises to defend Israel

Soldados israelíes visitan un monumento conmemorativo con los retratos de las personas cautivas o muertas en el ataque de Hamás contra el festival de música Supernova el 7 de octubre, en el lugar donde se celebró el festival, cerca del kibutz Reim, en el sur de Israel, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Israel, or the art of sleeping with one eye open

Explosiones sobre el cielo de Tel Aviv tras el ataque lanzado por Irán.

'Together we will win': Israel warns that 'the campaign is not over yet'

Xi Jinping y Vladimir Putin se dan la mano luego de alcanzar acuerdos económicos

China and Russia ask Iran and Israel for 'restraint' so escalation in the Middle East does not continue

State of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus (Syria) after suffering an airstrike.

The Destruction of Iran's Terrorist Hub in Damascus Was Entirely Justified

Una mujer deposita flores frente al centro comercial Westfield en Bondi Junction, en Sídney, Australia, el 14 de abril de 2024.

Attack in Sydney: Police assure that "nothing" suggests a terrorist attack